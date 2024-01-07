He Wouldn’t Tip A Waiter After Receiving Horrible Service At A Restaurant, But His Girlfriend Still Thinks He Should’ve Left Something At Least

A while ago, this man and his girlfriend went on a lengthy trip together. One day, they were insanely hungry, so they planned to eat at a restaurant called Montanas. In five minutes, they were already seated, and he was excited to have some great food.

It took quite a while before their waiter came over, and they noticed that a large group of patrons who arrived at the restaurant after them had a waitress come over to their table first, which was the first bad sign.

“We saw our waiter, and he said to us, ‘Hey, I’m going to get to you in a second. I’m just going to take this one table’s order first.’ He came back five minutes later and took our order. As we were giving him our order, he would interrupt us to talk to another waiter from another table. If it was about work stuff, I’d be more understanding, but it sounded like a personal conversation,” he said.

Whenever their waiter talked to the waiter at a different table, they would laugh as if their conversation was just sharing inside jokes with each other.

After finally getting their complete orders, their waiter was about to walk away, but they made sure to ask him if both of their meals, as well as the appetizer they ordered, could come out together and if they could have a bottle of ketchup. Their waiter assured them he could do this, and he left.

Eventually, their waiter returned with their drinks, but he didn’t bring any ketchup, so he told them he’d be right back to grab it. Fourteen minutes after this, their appetizer was brought over to their table despite their request that all of their food be brought out together.

Once again, their waiter hadn’t brought them any ketchup, so he asked him again for ketchup. Their waiter told him he would bring it. Ten more minutes went by, and his meal arrived, while his girlfriend’s meal didn’t and again, the waiter still didn’t bring the ketchup, so he had to ask again for him to bring it.

“He said he was bringing it out with my girlfriend’s food, but he never came back. That’s when I noticed he didn’t give us any cutlery, either. So, if you’re still following, I’ve asked our waiter for this ketchup four times. We didn’t have a fork or knife, and my girlfriend didn’t get her food,” he explained.

Because their waiter was nowhere to be found, he asked another waiter if they could have a fork and knife, as well as ketchup. The other waiter provided them with forks and knives, but once more, they didn’t receive the ketchup they requested. When he asked this waiter about the ketchup, he said he was sorry but that he’d told their waiter to bring it out to them.

