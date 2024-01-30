Headbands Are Making A Comeback, And Here Are Some Ways To Style Them

Over the last few years, headbands have been making a comeback. As a member of Gen Z, I have fond memories of sporting different colored headbands as I walked down the halls of my middle school.

Then, the everyday headband trend began to die down a bit, and they were used as a very occasional accessory.

However, headbands are making a comeback, and people are realizing how fun it is to wear them outside of the gym or yoga studio.

If you’re ready to incorporate headbands into your everyday looks, here are some ways to style and wear them.

With a slick-backed hairdo

Usually, when wearing a headband, you use it to keep your hair that’s already down out of your face or keep your baby hairs pushed back while wearing a ponytail.

While it may not be instinctual to wear a headband with a slicked-back bun, it can look really cool. It’s a perfect opportunity to show off your fancier headbands and level up any outfit.

To cover up unwashed hair

Headbands are one of the best ways to deal with unwashed hair. More people are beginning to realize the benefits of not washing their hair every day, but that means you have to get creative when it comes to masking your unwashed hair. Tossle your hair with some dry shampoo and wear a headband to get through the day.

