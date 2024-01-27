Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Was Bullied By A Group Of Girls At School For Having A Knock-Off Version Of The Viral Stanley Cup

When you were in school growing up, did you ever feel left out or made fun of because you didn’t have the same name-brand clothing item or accessory as everyone else?

For instance, when I was in middle school, around 90% of the female population had bright-colored Vera Bradley tote bags to carry their books in.

However, I had an ordinary floral tote bag because my parents didn’t think I needed the expensive designer one. Honestly, they were right.

Was I bullied for not having a Vera Bradley tote bag? No, but I did get weird looks occasionally, which was enough to make me insecure about my apparel choices.

One woman recently took to TikTok to explain why she decided to bite the bullet and get her 9-year-old daughter a Stanley tumbler after a bunch of girls in her grade teased her for using a knock-off version.

Dayna Motycka (@dayna_motycka), a mom and lifestyle content creator on TikTok, starts her video by showing her followers the cute off-brand Stanley water tumbler she and her husband got their 9-year-old daughter for Christmas. It’s a bit smaller than a Stanley but a similar shape with a hot pink handle, straw, and leopard print pattern.

Dayna explained that the cup was $9.98 and came from Walmart, and her daughter thought it was cute when she opened it.

Not long after returning to school from holiday break, her daughter came home upset. Her daughter told her that a group of 10 girls in her grade got Stanley tumblers for Christmas.

“They made sure to let her know that this is not a real Stanley [and] that this is fake and it’s not as cool,” says Dayna while holding her daughter’s cup.

