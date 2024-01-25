Her Best Friend Keeps Having Affairs With Married Men, And It Makes Her Want To End Their Friendship

This 40-year-old woman has been friends with 41-year-old Charlotte for three decades. Back when they were in middle school, they were besties, but as they graduated and went to college, they stopped being as close.

Around five or six years ago, she reconnected with Charlotte and was surprised to find that their friendship was instant and they were closer than they had ever been.

Now, Charlotte’s more like her sister than her best friend, and they adore one another no matter what.

They also tell one another all their secrets without any kind of judgment. However, in the past two years, Charlotte began an affair with her married 42-year-old friend Jeff.

Jeff’s wife, 41-year-old Alison, has moved to a separate state along with the two children she shares with Jeff, and she never told him that she planned on doing this.

“Charlotte believes that she and Jeff are soulmates and that there is no one else in the universe but him for her,” she explained.

“He said he was going to divorce his wife, but that has not happened. I was uncomfortable with her sleeping with a married man but willing to turn a blind eye to it due to her strong feelings and Jeff’s situation. Charlotte knows I don’t approve and talks about it with me very little.”

“We have another friend, CJ [45ish male], who also has a wife and kids. I always thought he was very attractive, and she thought he was gross looking (we famously have opposite taste in men). He recently started being quite flirty with her and was planning to come to her apartment.”

Charlotte confided in her that she was thinking of sleeping with CJ, even though she believes he’s disgusting.

