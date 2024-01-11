Her Best Friend’s Husband Touched Her And Tried To Sleep With Her, And She’s Debating Telling Her Best Friend

This 21-year-old girl has a 20-year-old best friend named Brenda, and Brenda is married to a 22-year-old man named Dave.

Brenda and Dave don’t live in the same state as her, but they are currently visiting and staying with her for a whole week.

“I’ve been friends with this couple for the past 4 or 5 years, and we have been inseparable since we met,” she explained.

“Brenda, Dave, and I have been so close since we met that I was even the one to sign as a witness to their marriage last year.”

Every year on Brenda’s birthday, she travels to visit her, but she’s been feeling terribly lonely lately, so Brenda and Dave said they would come visit her.

Since Brenda and Dave arrived, they have been spending time together drinking and watching movies or TV shows.

Yesterday evening, they all piled into one bed to sit back, relax, and watch a movie. She thought this was totally innocent, as she was on the end and Dave was in the middle, as Brenda likes to be closest to the wall.

“I guess my best friend, and I fell asleep pretty early into the movie because [the] next thing I knew, I woke up to one of Dave’s hands around my waist and his other hand holding my chest,” she explained.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I continued to pretend to be asleep while he just kept squeezing my chest. He was also squeezing my [backside].”

