Her Boyfriend Gets Really Distraught When His Female Friendships End, So She’s Not Sure If He’s Emotionally Cheating Or If She’s Just “Too Jealous”

This 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is also 22, have been together for over a year now. But, throughout their relationship, he’s always been close friends with other girls.

She always tried not to let it bother her, though, since the girls were in her boyfriend’s life before they even met. And at the beginning of their relationship, his friendships really weren’t a big problem.

However, a couple of months after they started dating, her boyfriend started having major drama in one of his friendships with another girl.

Apparently, he had left his girl best friend’s messages on “read” a few times while they were hanging out, and the girl absolutely flipped out on him.

“His friend got mad that he wasn’t spending more time with her, didn’t text back right away, and was hanging out with me,” she recalled.

This pushed the girl to start ghosting her boyfriend, and her boyfriend began “sulking” and begging for his girl best friend’s attention.

Well, that didn’t work, and her boyfriend’s friendship ultimately ended. At that point, she claimed that her boyfriend acted as though he was going through a breakup, too.

“They unfollowed each other on social media, cut all contact, and interactions with mutual friends became awkward. As far as I know, all because he spent more time with me than her,” she revealed.

Then, after that friendship ended, her boyfriend got a new girl best friend. And at the time, she was fine with that.

