Her Boyfriend Insulted Her Decor And Wants Her To Throw Everything Out, So She’s No Longer Moving In With Him

For two years now, this 25-year-old woman has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend, Alan. They recently came to the conclusion that it would be best for them to live together when their respective leases were up.

Alan’s lease will end in three months, and hers is ending in a week. She and Alan found a new place to move into, and she’s supposed to be living there on the final day of her apartment lease.

She and Alan agreed to split all the fees and the deposit cost on their new place, and she would pay all of the rent alone until he moves in; that way, Alan won’t be responsible for two rents.

After Alan moves in, their agreement is to split the rent and bills 70/30, where she’s paying the majority, as she makes more money than Alan does, and she wants things to be fair.

Last night, while she and Alan were eating their dinner, she said they needed to pick out what pieces of furniture they were each keeping or tossing.

She figured she would move all of her things into the new apartment, and then in three months, when Alan moves in too, they could spend that time planning out how to mix their opposite styles of decorating. But, she thought it would be helpful to know what big items Alan wanted to bring beforehand.

Alan looked confused and stated he thought she was going to be throwing out the majority of her furniture and decor.

Alan followed up by saying she can’t honestly think he wants to live in a place that’s decorated in the style of her current apartment.

She was super offended by his tone of voice, even though she is aware most people don’t love how she decorates and it’s hardly everyone’s cup of tea.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.