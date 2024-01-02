Her Boyfriend Is Cheating On Her With A Girl Who Lives In Their Building, And She Plans To Face Them Both

Throughout the last couple of weeks, this 26-year-old girl has grown suspicious of her 35-year-old boyfriend.

Specifically, he’s been hiding his messages when he is near her so that she can’t see what he’s saying or doing.

Normally, she and her boyfriend are honest and open with one another, so this really threw her off and made her think something was wrong.

She has never before had a bad feeling that her boyfriend was cheating, but his hiding messages made her suspect that.

Then, a week ago, she caught a conversation on her boyfriend’s phone that confirmed there was another girl he was seeing.

“Essentially, the conversation involved her asking him to come to her apartment, throwing around the word “babe,” and spending NYE together,” she explained.

“I outright asked him if he was seeing someone else, and he denied it. I didn’t come clean about seeing the messages.”

She did end up spending New Year’s Eve with her boyfriend, and then she ended up not feeling so hot.

Yesterday, her boyfriend mentioned that he wanted to take their dog out on a hiking trail they go to a lot.

