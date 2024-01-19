Her Boyfriend Is Threatening To Dump Her If She Adopts A Dog

This 31-year-old woman has always had dogs throughout her whole life. Three years ago, she lost her “soul dog,” and she has not had one since.

Six months after she lost her dog, she wound up adopting a cat, as she wanted a companion, but she wasn’t emotionally ready to get another dog.

“My boyfriend and I started dating a week after my dog passed, and he knows full disclosure, my love for my past dog and animals in general,” she explained.

“I said I would always pick a pet over him because no one makes me choose. I want to adopt this one dog out of state because small dogs in our state get adopted within a day.”

“I have the financial means to get there and back, get all shots and medical things taken care of. Our apartment is big enough for this 18lb dog.”

She informed her boyfriend she would take over all of the responsibilities surrounding the dog, and her plan is to hire a dog walker if her boyfriend won’t help her walk her dog.

Well, her boyfriend then told her he will not allow her to adopt the dog she wants, as he believes they need to have a larger apartment and more money before they get a dog.

Also, he does not want a small dog; he only wants a big dog at some point in time.

Their apartment really isn’t that tiny, though, but for the sake of the argument, it’s located close to several parks and a walking path, so it’s easy for this dog to get enough exercise.

