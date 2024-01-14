Her Boyfriend Isn’t Ready To Propose To Her, So She’s Considering Dumping Him

Many people are scared of meeting their dream partner, falling madly in love with them, and then finding out that they don’t want to get married and start a family like they do.

One woman has been dating her boyfriend for almost three years, and although she’s crazy about him, she worries that she might have to break up with him because he doesn’t seem interested in getting married anytime soon.

She’s 27 and has been with her 25-year-old boyfriend for almost three years.

“He is the best boyfriend I’ve ever had, and this is the best and healthiest relationship I’ve ever had with anyone,” she explained.

“I haven’t had many relationships, but this is by far the best one. There are so many things I love about him, and I know that he loves me just as much, if not more.”

When she first started dating her boyfriend, she told him she was dating to marry. For years, she’s had a plan laid out for her future. She knows she’d like to get married and be married for a few years before having children. Most importantly, she’d like to have children before she’s 35 because women in her family struggle with geriatric pregnancies.

She and her boyfriend have discussed all of this several times throughout their relationship, and he’s been made well aware of her plans.

However, as they approach year three of their relationship and she gets closer to 30, she’s starting to get concerned, as her boyfriend hasn’t shown much interest in getting married anytime soon.

“Time is flying, and I feel like I’ll be 30 next week,” she said.

