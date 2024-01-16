Her Boyfriend Keeps Insisting They Take Vacations She Can’t Afford To Go On

This 25-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend have been dating for the last three years, and they come from very different economic backgrounds.

Her boyfriend’s family earns a lot of money and they’re all in the middle class. They also travel multiple times a year since they have the money to afford this.

As for her, her family is lower-middle class, and they’re lucky if they can go on vacation once every year.

“I’m not saying by any means that I grew up struggling or that I’m not grateful for what I had growing up, I just think this slight nuance gave me and my BF a different way of seeing vacations and trips,” she explained.

“He loves traveling and sees it as a hobby, and me…it’s not that I don’t like traveling, is that that for me it is a luxury, so it’s not something that is at the top of my priorities all the time.”

She met her boyfriend when she was still in college, so she literally had no money, yet he had a job and was already saving up money.

In their first year of dating, her boyfriend bought her plane tickets as a gift, and although they had to cancel because of the pandemic, her boyfriend expected her to pay for the hotel room and for food too.

Since she was broke, she had to ask her parents to give her the money to go on this trip with her boyfriend.

“I explained to him back then that while I was thankful for his gift, it put a lot of stress on me because now I had to find a way to pay for accommodations for this trip I didn’t plan and didn’t really care to take,” she said.

