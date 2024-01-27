Her Boyfriend Of Two Years Randomly Ghosted Her, And Lied About His Family Living In Italy All This Time, So She Ended Their Relationship

This 25-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 27, have been dating for two years, and she believes that their relationship has been going amazing.

“We’ve had a few issues, and the issues that come up, we work them out fairly quickly,” she said.

So, when her boyfriend basically dropped off the face of the Earth two weeks ago, she was understandably concerned.

According to her, he just disappeared out of the blue, and she still has no idea what happened to him during that time. All of a sudden, her boyfriend just stopped calling her and didn’t text her, and she was essentially ghosted.

“After a few days, I freaked out, as you can imagine,” she recalled.

At that point, she also began calling her boyfriend’s work, friends, and even his parents.

Now, for some context, she’s actually never even met her boyfriend’s family because, ever since they began dating, he told her that they lived in Italy.

Yet, when she got on the phone with his parents, she found out that it was a total lie!

It all began when she gave them a call, introduced herself, and asked about Italy. This made her boyfriend’s parents extremely confused, and they told her that they’d never even been to Italy. On top of that, her boyfriend’s parents believed he had been single for the past two years!

