Her Boyfriend Promised To Propose To Her Before 2023 Ended, But She’s Heartbroken He Didn’t Keep His Promise

For the last four years, this 35-year-old woman has been dating her 39-year-old boyfriend, and they are very much in love.

Throughout the majority of their relationship, they have lived together, and they share three children from their past marriages. Prior to him dating her, he was married to another woman for 15 years.

“While I am ready to get engaged, he isn’t quite there yet, which is understandable,” she explained.

“Blending families can be tricky, and so can relationships, so of course, we have had our fair share of disagreements and difficult times.”

Her boyfriend always maintained he wanted to ensure that they had an unbreakable foundation prior to walking down the aisle, which she understood.

They then thought going to therapy together would be a great idea to help them work through this, and it has been going well.

However, her boyfriend made her a promise that he ended up not keeping, and that has broken her heart.

“The catch is that he promised me last Christmas (with no coercing) that he would be proposing to me in the next year/definitely by Christmas,” she said.

“I am a stay-at-home mom (but I do have means of earning some money), and he makes 6 figures. Times have been tough for everyone lately, and I know that.”

