Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her With A Ring She Didn’t Want And Made No Effort, So She Rejected Him

This 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend have been together for two years, and they moved in together a year ago.

In February, they’re actually going to be buying their very first home. She and her boyfriend are serious about the future with one another, and they have talked about marriage several times.

Throughout those conversations, she made it clear to her boyfriend that she wanted a very specific engagement ring.

“I would have loved to go antique shopping together until we found a ring that was beautiful and affordable,” she explained.

“I’ve mentioned this, as well as my reluctance to have a ring from a big box store, multiple times in the relationship.”

“Around our anniversary, he began showing me photos of rings for a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. He wanted me to have something to symbolize the next chapter in our life.”

Her boyfriend then proceeded to show her photos of rings she didn’t like in the least. So, she pointed out to him what kind of rings were her favorite in regard to the cut and style.

All the rings were from big box stores and available online. While this went against her dream of an engagement ring, she thought it would be fine for simply a promise ring.

She and her boyfriend talked about promise rings less than a week ago. Then, two days ago, when she came home from work, she walked through the door to find her boyfriend down on one knee right in the middle of their living room.

