Her Boyfriend Rated Her Attractiveness As An 8, But Gave Her Friend A 9

This 26-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend were having a conversation yesterday evening that you might want to avoid having with your own significant other.

Looking back, she admits their discussion was strange, and they started conversing about how they believe their friends think of them.

She offered up that she believes their friends feel they’re the sanest couple in their entire group and that they look attractive with one another.

She went on to say they have balance, and they do not have any glaringly obvious issues in their relationship. Her boyfriend then rated their relationship overall as an 8.5 out of 10.

“I tried to understand what he meant, and he pointed out that both he and I are an 8.5 out of 10 in terms of looks, and so other people probably perceive us like that,” she explained.

“I said, jokingly, who’s a 10 then and he said a 10 is the perfect couple, like the most good-looking people having the most perfect relationship (he made an example and said Brangelina), so I teased him a bit more and asked who’s a 9, and he said, “probably our friends X and Y.”

“I felt a bit off when he said those names because he has made comments in the past about how the girl in that couple is very pretty; in fact, last night, he went on and stated that on a purely aesthetic level, she is prettier than me.”

She could not help but feel like her boyfriend stabbed her in the back by stating he thought her friend was prettier than her.

I mean, he rated her an 8 in the looks department but gave her friend a 9. She has always struggled with feeling comfortable in her skin, and she has battled insecurities and sensitivity in general.

