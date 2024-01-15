Her Boyfriend Said He Wants To Have Kids With Her Before Marriage So He Can Test If She’s A Good Mom, So She’s Dumping Him

This 22-year-old girl and her 26-year-old boyfriend have been together since July of last year. Not too long into dating her boyfriend, he revealed to her that he would never marry a woman prior to having a child with her.

His reasoning for this is that he wants to see if a woman can be a great mom before committing to marriage with them.

Back then, she ignored this comment from her boyfriend, as she felt it was far too early on to be discussing such serious subjects.

Fast forward to several months ago, she remembered her boyfriend’s words, and it began to really irritate her.

So, she began discussing this with her loved ones, who also felt it was so bizarre of her boyfriend to feel this way about marriage and kids.

She got so upset that she was planning on dumping her boyfriend after she addressed everything with him first.

Her boyfriend maintained that nothing is more important to him in life than his family, which she has witnessed herself and doesn’t doubt for a second.

Her boyfriend then promised that he would never leave her if she was pregnant, as he would be too afraid for her to pick up and have her walk out with their child.

After that conversation, she held off on dumping him and thought maybe there was a way for them to work through it all.

