Her Boyfriend Said That He Wanted To “Spoil Her” With Dinner At A Restaurant For Her Birthday, Yet He Still Sent A Payment Request For Half The Bill The Next Morning

This young woman’s birthday recently passed, but since her boyfriend is still a student, he wasn’t able to afford something huge for the special day.

Nonetheless, he still told her that he wanted to “spoil her” at a restaurant for her birthday. As for gifts, she also told her boyfriend that she wanted a specific concealer and a bodymist.

Well, he claimed that he would only be able to afford either the concealer or the dinner out at a nice restaurant– not both. That’s why she picked the dinner and told her boyfriend that she didn’t need the concealer.

“So I would have assumed he understood it as it is the restaurant he will be paying for,” she said.

Yet, right when they were about to finish the last course of their three-course dinner, her boyfriend told her that he was “too full” for it. Afterward, he claimed that if she still wanted to order the last meal, she could pay for it herself since he wouldn’t be eating it.

Then, once she finished up desert, she had to run to the bathroom– and that was when her boyfriend covered the entire tab.

“Mind you, I didn’t go to the bathroom to ‘hide.’ It was just that I really had to go,” she clarified.

Still, she was seriously shocked when she woke up the morning after her birthday to a payment request from her boyfriend– who wanted her to send him half the money for her birthday dinner, which was about $130.

At that point, she confronted her boyfriend and asked why he wanted her to pay. But, he claimed that she’d told him that he didn’t actually have to pay for her meal at all.

