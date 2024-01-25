Her Boyfriend Stopped Kissing Her Because Of Her Bad Breath, So She’s Considering Ending Their Relationship

This 26-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old boyfriend for nearly three years, and he’s the first boyfriend that she has ever had.

Back when she began dating him, he came on super strong, and they used to kiss a ton. She says they were “freshly in love.”

But then, a year into their being together, things got so tough that they nearly broke up over their issues.

Luckily, they resolved what they were struggling with, which was her boyfriend’s fierce independence not pairing well with her overwhelming codependency.

As this was all going down, her boyfriend severely injured his lip, and it took him half a year to heal up, though his lip bothered him for an entire year.

Throughout her boyfriend’s healing process, kissing was entirely off the table, so that, paired with their personal problems, really made for a rough time.

Everything has been smooth sailing for a bit more than a year, and therapy has helped them learn to talk through things.

She characterizes their relationship as full of harmony right now, and they spend a lot of time together.

However, they don’t kiss like they used to, and that really upsets her. During Christmas, she tried to initiate kissing her boyfriend, but he pulled away from her. She finally worked up the courage to ask her boyfriend about it this week.

