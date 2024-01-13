Her Boyfriend Wants To Pack Up And Travel The World, So She Wants His Name Taken Off Their Lease If She’s Going To Stay Back And Pay All Of The Bills By Herself

This woman has been dating her boyfriend, Brody, for two and a half years. They currently live in a one-bedroom apartment together, and they pay $1,200 per month in rent.

Because Brody earns a lot more money than she does, he pays all of the rent, while she pays their electricity and Wi-Fi bills, and she also purchases their groceries. She felt splitting their expenses this way made sense, and Brody seemed content with this arrangement.

However, as time passed, they started arguing a lot, and in October, the tension escalated when Brody constantly acted more irritated. For a month, he was traveling abroad by himself.

She didn’t have the money to go with him, but this vacation had been something he’d dreamed about doing for a long time. She thought that because he’d wanted to take this trip for so long, he would be elated when he returned home, but he wasn’t.

“He started bringing up how much more he pays than me. When we would fight, it would be thrown in my face. I sat him down to explain how much I actually do. I clean the entire apartment by myself. He rarely helps me, and if he does, I have to beg him to,” she said.

She pays $115 per month for their Wi-Fi and roughly $120 to $180 for electricity. Since so many have been struggling with inflated prices at the grocery store, she spends a lot of money on their groceries. The food costs even more because Brody often wants her to buy ingredients for particular dishes to make from scratch.

During these recurring arguments, Brody would always act as if he accepted her explanation of how much she contributes, and he would say sorry. But several days or weeks afterward, the same fight would start all over again. Every time, Brody would act furious and irritated with how little he thought she was financially contributing.

Over time, things came to a head a couple of weeks ago, on a Friday. They had a huge argument, the most intense fight they’d had yet. But she felt like they were able to come to a resolution. As they were talking, Brody explained that he’d been so upset after coming home from his trip abroad because he had always wanted to travel the world.

While he was on vacation, he realized that he hadn’t been this happy in quite a while. On his adventures, he met tons of other travelers who told him that they travel all the time and stay in hostels to save on accommodations.

