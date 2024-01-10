Her Boyfriend Went To A Wedding In Italy And Cheated On Her

This 31-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and not too long ago, her boyfriend traveled to Italy to attend a wedding.

Sadly, she later learned that he cheated on her while abroad for the festivities. She decided to confront her boyfriend as soon as she found out about his infidelity, and she informed him that if he wanted to fix things, he had to tell her everything that went down.

“He told me that he had gotten really drunk in Rome and essentially gone back with a Scandinavian girl to their hostel and slept together; couldn’t remember anything more,” she explained.

“We sought counseling, but I still had a feeling he knew more than what he was letting on. I don’t know why it was important for me to know.”

“I don’t think it even was, I think it was just further upset that I felt he was still lying rather than the details themselves. I cried and cried and a few months later, a different story emerges when he thinks there is a chance I may be able to get hold of the other party (rubbish, but I was desperate).”

So, it was only after her boyfriend was under the impression she was going to contact the girl he cheated on her with that he gave her the full picture.

He told her that he was in Florence when he cheated, and the girl he cheated on her with was Australian.

Not only did he talk to this girl before he slept with her, but he talked to her after as well. She just doesn’t understand why her boyfriend would lie to her since she feels there’s nothing else that he can lose.

“I don’t need to be told I’m an idiot for not walking away when I first discovered that he had cheated,” she said.

