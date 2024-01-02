Her Boyfriend’s Mom Made Him Pick Between Her Or His Inheritance, So He Dumped Her

For the majority of this 27-year-old woman’s life, she has used a wheelchair. She had a medical accident when she was quite small, which resulted in her needing a wheelchair.

Being wheelchair-bound has not slowed her down at all nor prevented her from living a full and happy life. She has a career, can completely take care of herself, and is independent.

“…I am well-off financially, I have a good supporting family and friends,” she explained. “And I am not ugly. I consider myself pretty enough.”

Not too long ago, she began dating one of her 29-year-old male friends, and she believes that was the biggest problem: them being friends before getting romantic.

Since she and her boyfriend had the same group of friends, they decided to keep their relationship a secret for some time.

Eventually, they did fill their friends in on their love life, and then her boyfriend told her some terrible news.

Apparently, his mom disliked her because of her wheelchair, and his mom thought he could “do better” than her.

“She consistently told him that people will pity him if he dates me,” she said. “One day, he tells me she gave him an ultimatum- me or his inheritance ( that isn’t like that big, to be honest), and he knew for a while.”

“To make matters worse, there was a date until he had to break up with me. And he has already made a decision to do so.”

