Her Boyfriend’s Schedule With His Kids Is So Chaotic That She Wants To Dump Him, Even Though She’s Pregnant

This 37-year-old woman has been with her 36-year-old boyfriend for a bit more than one year so far.

They are currently pregnant with their first child together, and her boyfriend has two children from a relationship that ended 7 years ago; his kids are 8 and 10.

Back when she began seeing her boyfriend, he informed her that his children have never met anyone he has ever dated.

She said that was fine for the moment but that she will expect to meet them as things progress. Four months into dating her boyfriend and discussing the topic of meeting his kids multiple times, she finally got to meet them.

They all attended a fair together, and her boyfriend told his kids she was someone he used to work with, which was a total lie.

“We drop the kids off at mom’s place, and mom finds out that I had met them and called him immediately, yelling at him and telling him that he can [sleep with] whoever he wants but will not see the kids again if he brings them around me again,” she explained.

“All of this was said in front of the kids. Since meeting them that one time, I have not been able to be around him when he is with the kids.”

“He has since tried to call her, text her, talk to her in person, but she refuses and is only willing to communicate to him through his sister or through her eldest daughter (18).”

Adding to how ugly that situation with her boyfriend’s kids is, her boyfriend’s schedule with them is absolutely chaotic.

