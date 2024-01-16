Her Bridesmaid Developed A Chronic Illness, So She Kicked Her Out Of The Wedding Party And Replaced Her

Before winter is over, this 29-year-old woman is getting married, and she has asked her bridesmaids to be involved pretty far in advance.

She already did her bridesmaid proposals, and all of the girls she asked said yes to being part of her special day.

She was thrilled that all of her friends agreed to be bridesmaids. Her wedding is drawing closer by the day, and she has a couple of things she’s super excited about, such as her bachelorette party and wedding shower.

“Unfortunately, one of my bridesmaids has developed a chronic illness recently and has really been struggling with it, becoming much less reliable lately because of it,” she explained.

“She has already had to miss a few small wedding-related things due to her illness. If I can’t fully rely on her to be able to help at all of the functions, I’m not sure that her being a bridesmaid is a good idea.”

“We’ve been good friends since high school, and I know she was excited to be a bridesmaid, but I’ve made the decision to find a replacement for her.”

When she did finally inform her friend that she was getting kicked out of the bridal party, her friend was so very upset.

By the way, she didn’t even give her friend the courtesy of doing this face-to-face; she dumped her over text.

Her friend informed her that she was deeply hurt by her actions and was doubting that she should attend her wedding even as just a guest.

