Her Brother Screamed At Her For Inviting Everyone To A Non-Vegan Restaurant For Her Birthday Dinner And Said This Is Destroying His Relationship

In two weeks, this woman will be celebrating her 40th birthday, and she just made a reservation at a local restaurant for the festivities.

She sent out invitations to all of her loved ones, and the first one to answer her was her 39-year-old brother.

He jumped on her for forgetting about “the rule.” She asked him to elaborate on what he was talking about, and he said the restaurant she picked was not vegan.

She replied to her brother that she knows it is a non-vegan restaurant, however there were several vegan dishes on the menu that looked amazing, and she was thoughtful in her selection.

You see, her brother’s 25-year-old fiancée is vegan, and so is her best friend, so she made sure to find a restaurant for her birthday dinner that could accommodate the two of them.

Also, she loves this restaurant, so that’s another reason why she picked it out. While it’s a selfish reason, it is her birthday, so it makes sense for her to pick a place she adores.

Back to her brother’s fiancée: this girl says she’s vegan because she can not “be around meat.” This never was a problem for her, as she likes vegan food a lot and has no qualms with eating it when in the company of her brother’s fiancée.

Her brother is so beyond upset with her for picking out a restaurant that does not identify as vegan, and in fact, he caused a total scene with her over this, using it as an excuse to say she hates his fiancée, and that must be her motive.

Her brother actually called her up to scream at her as he kept accusing her of not liking his fiancée one bit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.