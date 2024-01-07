Her Brother’s Wife And Sister’s Husband Had An Affair And Left Their Entire Family A Mess

Over the summer, this 29-year-old’s family experienced some drama that shook everyone to the very core. Her older sister, Kayla, 32, was married to Eric, 34. They have a brother named Greg, 35, and he was married to Megan.

It turned out that Eric and Megan were secretly engaged in an affair and had been doing so for quite a while. Understandably, the entire family was stunned that Eric and Megan were able to get away with their cheating behavior for as long as they did.

Her family has been deeply crushed by this, and obviously, Kayla and Greg were the most devastated to find out about their partners’ infidelity. Later, Kayla and Greg both filed for divorce. She did some detective work by asking mutual friends and looking on Facebook for information, and she found out that Eric and Megan are still together, moved across the country, and are having a baby together in the spring.

“The whole mess has put our family in shambles; nothing feels the same anymore, and every gathering we have feels awkward and depressing,” she said.

She, as well as her father, 64, and mother, 65, have put in a lot of effort to repair their family, but nothing seems to have helped. Part of the reason the family still struggles is because Kayla has put the onus on Greg for the affair, even though Megan was the one who cheated on him rather than the other way around.

According to Kayla, he shouldn’t have been with Megan in the first place because she believed that everyone in the family knew what kind of woman Megan was. While Kayla hasn’t expressed her feelings to Greg directly, she has vented to her and their mother.

“She has just been acting cold and distant to him while he’s tried multiple times to reach out to her,” she explained.

A couple of nights ago, on New Year’s Eve, the family got together at her parents’ house. Greg, their father, and a few others went out to celebrate while she, Kayla, and their mother hung out at the house. Kayla was also aware of how Eric and Megan were going to have a baby soon, and she was understandably heartbroken and angry about it.

“She was again blaming Greg. This just seemed unfair to me, so I told Kayla that she needed to stop blaming Greg since he was a victim just like her and instead blame Megan and her terrible ex-husband,” she shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.