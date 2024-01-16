Her Daughter-In-Law Won’t Accommodate Her Nut Allergy, So She’s Not Going To Dinner At Her House

Three years ago, this woman’s son married her daughter-in-law. Over the years, she has been happy to accommodate her daughter-in-law’s eating preferences by creating meat-free dishes for her.

Even if it was a real pain for her to whip up food for her daughter-in-law, she always did it without complaining or making her daughter-in-law feel bad. She never wanted her daughter-in-law to come over to her house and not have anything to eat.

Her daughter-in-law is mostly a vegetarian, though for some time, she attempted being vegan but it didn’t stick.

Although she invited her son and daughter-in-law over to her house for dinner numerous times, they never reciprocated.

Her son and daughter-in-law lived in a tiny apartment, so it made it impossible for them to host. Not that long ago, her son and daughter-in-law purchased a home, so they currently have plenty of space to have people over.

This week her son and daughter-in-law will be hosting a dinner at their home, and so she decided to call her daughter-in-law to discuss what she was planning to make.

“They are having a dinner this week, and I called her to remind her I am allergic to nuts,” she explained.

“She then informed me that she doesn’t have time [to make special dishes] and to bring my own food. She told me that she cooks a lot with different nuts, and she can’t make adjustments to her menu.”

“This is where I [was] being a jerk; I told her I would not be going, and neither would my husband. That I have accommodated her for years and not once have I made her bring her own food. This started an argument where she thinks I am being unreasonable.”

