Her Ex And His New Wife Found Out That Her Tween Daughter Had A Secret Boyfriend And Blamed Her For Being A “Bad Parent”

This 29-year-old woman has an 11-year-old daughter. She and her now-ex were very young when she got pregnant, and they ended their relationship a year after their daughter was born. Since then, they have been co-parenting their daughter.

“My daughter’s father is more of a strict parent than me. For example, he doesn’t let my daughter wear certain types of clothes like cropped tops, tank tops, and bodysuits. He also doesn’t want her wearing makeup,” she said.

Her ex constantly scolds their daughter because she wears makeup a lot and loves wearing false eyelashes.

On the other hand, she allows her daughter to dress how she wants and wear makeup because her daughter is a wonderful, responsible, courteous child who gets good grades. She trusts her daughter and wants to allow her the freedom to show off her individuality.

In addition, her ex makes their daughter put Do Not Disturb on her phone by 10 p.m. when she stays at his house because he thinks this will prevent her from being on her phone too late at night and getting into some sort of trouble. In her view, this rule doesn’t make much sense.

“My daughter has also been telling me that his new wife, her stepmom, is rude and strict sometimes. Last week, I got a call from my ex and his wife, angry and telling me that I’m such a careless, bad parent. I asked them to explain, and they said that they found out that my daughter has a secret boyfriend she’s been hiding and said that it’s my fault,” she explained.

According to her ex and his wife, she was the one to blame for her daughter having a secret boyfriend because she permitted her daughter to wear makeup and clothing that they wouldn’t have approved of.

Unfortunately, the two of them have pointed the finger at her for other situations involving her daughter, and she was sick of it.

“I tell them that my parenting shouldn’t concern them and probably isn’t even the reason she’s ‘misbehaving’ and how their strictness is why she’s hiding stuff from them,” she shared.

