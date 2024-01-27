Her Ex-Boyfriend Followed Her On A First Date An Hour Away From Their Hometown And Actually Approached Her At Dinner

Every year, women are the victims of stalkers. According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center, an estimated 13.5 million people are stalked in the United States in one year.

Many incidents frequently go unreported for various reasons, such as fear of retaliation from the stalker or a lack of belief in the justice system.

The majority of stalkers are men. Growing up, guys were often taught that love is persistent and that they should never give up when it comes to pursuing the girl of their dreams, even if she’s made it clear she isn’t interested. Perhaps this trope may partly explain why men engage in the act of stalking.

A TikTok creator named Katy (@katy.koppel) is sharing a story about how her ex-boyfriend tailed her to a first date that was an hour away from their hometown.

At the time, she and her ex-boyfriend had been broken up for about a month. She blocked him across all social media platforms because she didn’t want him to be keeping tabs on what she was up to.

She had a date planned with one of her friend’s friends down in Denver, Colorado. She lived in Fort Collins, so she had to drive an hour to meet up with him.

When she arrived at the restaurant they were meeting at, she noticed there was a very familiar-looking truck parked across the street.

The truck looked exactly like her ex’s. However, her ex had no reason to be in Denver since he lived in Fort Collins as well, so she tried to ignore the uncomfortable feeling that he might have been following her.

Twenty minutes into the date, her ex suddenly appeared after rounding a corner, and he actually approached Katy and her date.

