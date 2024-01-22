Her Ex-Boyfriend Got Her Pregnant, Cheated, And Left The Country With His Affair Partner Three Years Ago, But Now He Suddenly Wants To Meet Their Twin Boys, And She’s Hesitant To Let Him Back Into Her Life

Rita, 27, is a single mom to twin sons. Three years ago, her then-boyfriend, Luke, had an affair with a woman he met online.

“When I confronted him about it, he packed his bags and left the country with her,” Rita said.

A couple of months later, she discovered she was pregnant, but she and Luke didn’t talk after he walked out on their relationship to be with the woman who he’d had an affair with.

So, Rita has been taking care of their twin boys by herself, and Luke never helped her financially or emotionally. Not long ago, she found out from a mutual friend that Luke moved back to their hometown.

“A friend told him about the kids, and now he wants to meet ‘his kids.’ His new girlfriend, who he moved back with, apparently pushed him to do it,” Rita explained.

She was understandably stunned by this development since Luke had never expressed that he wanted to meet their sons over the three years since they were born.

Plus, she was furious, upset, and baffled that her friend thought it was acceptable to share details about her life with Luke after what he did.

The idea of allowing Luke to meet their sons and potentially co-parent with her makes her uneasy because of how much he hurt her. Luke leaving her all alone after engaging in an affair was such a painful situation for her to go through.

“I don’t want him to cause a big scene about me not telling him when I had no way to contact him. Besides, he’s a stranger to my kids now,” Rita shared.

