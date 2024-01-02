Her Ex-Husband Asked Her To Be A Surrogate, Since He Doesn’t Want To Ruin His Girlfriend’s Body

Several months back, this 30-year-old woman split up with her 36-year-old husband. As their marriage was coming to an end, he even went online insisting she destroyed his youthful years by baby-trapping him.

In the aftermath of their divorce, her now ex-husband has pretty much not spoken to her at all. They do have a young daughter together, so the only communication they have is for the sake of her, and it’s via a third party.

Her ex doesn’t do a single thing for their little girl, and he even attempted to go for full custody in an effort to dodge paying child support.

She eventually got her ex to compromise with her, so he currently pays no money in child support and has supervised visits with their daughter.

Over the last three months, her ex hasn’t arranged to see their daughter or said anything to her.

Lately, this all changed, and her ex has been spilling all of the details to her about his super hot 18-year-old girlfriend whom he met at a Halloween party.

While this may seem bizarre, she and her ex agreed that they should tell one another if they move on and find someone new, as their next significant others will have to interact with their daughter.

What irritates her, though, is that her ex is constantly sending her photos of his girlfriend in a bikini by accident.

He also will send her messages that are clearly intended for his girlfriend, then say he pressed send without meaning to.

