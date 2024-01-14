Her Family Is Calling Her Childish For Essentially Paying Her Grandma Back For All The Meager Gifts She Received As A Kid

Have you ever hesitated to help a family member who never bonded with you? One woman’s grandmother, whom she was never very close to, needed money, so she paid her back all the money her grandmother had given her over the years for holidays and birthdays. However, her relatives don’t think it was enough.

Her mom split from her biological dad when she was little and remarried her stepfather when she was three-years-old.

Although she was never really close with her biological father, she was close to his parents and her paternal grandparents.

When her mom married her stepdad, his parents came into the picture, although they never really bonded.

“They would send me $50 for my birthday and another $50 for Christmas [while] my younger siblings got toys and handmade gifts,” she said.

“It never really bugged me [because] I had two sets of grandparents.”

Today, she’s married, and she and her husband both work full-time jobs. They don’t have any children, so they’ve been living pretty comfortably with a solid amount of money coming in.

When her stepdad’s father passed away, his mom decided to sell their house and start traveling. However, the COVID-19 pandemic messed up many of her plans, and she quickly burned through her savings.

“She is now almost out of money,” she explained.

