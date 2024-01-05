Her Father-In-Law Believed She Cheated On Her Husband And Threatened To Withhold Her Husband’s Inheritance Unless They Got A Paternity Test For Her Baby

This woman is married, and she and her husband have a son together. For some reason, her husband’s dad concocted a conspiracy theory that she cheated on her husband and got pregnant, so her father-in-law believes that another man is the father of their son.

In her husband’s family, everyone inherits money from their grandparents. A couple of years ago, after the birth of her son, her father-in-law told her and her husband that he wouldn’t set aside any money for their son unless they did a paternity test to prove that her husband was really the father of their baby. In response, her husband cursed his father out, and they ended communication with him.

Fast forward to now. Her father-in-law has been reaching out to them and wants to have a relationship with them again.

However, he hasn’t let go of his demand for them to get a paternity test before he agrees to set aside inheritance money for their son.

“My husband and I talked about it, and we agreed under the condition that when it turned out that my husband was the father, the money for our son would be in an irrevocable trust for his future, even though, obviously, his grandfather has not passed away. He agreed, and we did a test sort of like 23 and Me, but more reputable and private,” she said.

Once they received the results, it turned out that, as they already knew, her husband was the father of their son.

But, the test results showed that their son wasn’t related to many of his relatives on her husband’s side of the family.

Her husband’s mother is sweet and a wonderful woman, and she divorced her husband’s father many years ago.

When her father-in-law got word of the paternity test results, he began hurling insults against her husband’s mother, accusing her of being unfaithful to him since, according to him, it was clear from the results that her husband wasn’t his legitimate child.

