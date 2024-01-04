Her Fiancé Got Way Too Close To His Female Best Friend On Their Vacation

For close to four years, this 35-year-old woman has been with her 41-year-old fiancé, and several months ago, he proposed.

Right now, she’s on vacation with her fiancé, his brother and brother’s wife, his parents, and some of his friends.

The vacation spot they’re at is enormous, and everything is quite walkable. Earlier today, she stepped out to go do something while his family went to the bakery.

As she was coming back to where they were staying, she caught her fiancé’s 36-year-old female best friend standing next to her fiancé outside.

“I saw them from behind, standing side by side, quite close,” she explained. “Not totally shoulders touching, but very close.”

“And I noticed his hand was on her waist. Like you know, reaching to the side of her waist from behind, furthest from himself. Holding it where the waist is the smallest.”

“I’m feeling very scared and hurt. Thoughts spiraling right now. One part is trying to justify it, maybe she told him something sad. But the other side of me is tearing apart. But his whole family is here! I can’t act! I feel smothered by all of this. I adore his family and don’t want to cause drama.”

To be frank, she has never liked this girl at all. She has always felt that her fiancé’s best friend gives off strange vibes.

Although her fiancé’s best friend never acted in a way that could explain away her gut feeling, she can’t ignore it now, and she never has bad feelings about people.

