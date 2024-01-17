Her Fiancé Wants To Name Their Baby After His Ex Since He Wants To “Honor Her” For How Poorly He Treated Her

A month ago, this 28-year-old woman learned that she was pregnant. She and her fiancé are completely thrilled about their baby, and they are not yet sure if they will be having a little girl or a little boy.

They have been discussing names, and her fiancé instantly said to her that if they do have a little girl, he wants her to have a specific first name and a specific middle name.

“I instantly fell in love with the name- it felt right,” she explained. “Which is a total kick in the gut now, considering he revealed to me today that it’s the first and middle name of his ex-girlfriend from 6 years ago.”

“I was flabbergasted that he could even tell me this so casually. He made it clear that he had no feelings for her, but he treated her horrendously, and he always wanted to “honor” her for all that he put her through.”

Her fiancé went on to say he treated his ex-girlfriend worse than you can possibly imagine. Now, she has heard some stories from her fiancé about his ex, and she doesn’t doubt that he was awful to this girl.

When her fiancé was talking about his ex, he began to cry, as he said incredulously that he couldn’t believe he was so terrible to her.

She does not think her fiancé’s emotions are coming from a place of still having feelings for his ex-girlfriend, as he never even cared about this girl way back when he was dating her.

“But he said that he didn’t realize just how badly he treated her until years after they ended, and by then, it was too late to apologize,” she said.

“So he made a promise to himself to give his first daughter her name. I’m so conflicted. I believe his reasoning.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.