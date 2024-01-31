Her Fiancé’s Parents Are Threatening To Skip Their Wedding Since Her Fiancé Is Taking Her Last Name

This 22-year-old girl and her 21-year-old fiancé, Alex, have been with one another for six years, and their wedding will be happening soon.

She never thought about how important her last name was to her until a couple of things happened in her family, and now it’s incredibly meaningful for her to keep her last name instead of taking on Alex’s.

Alex doesn’t care that she doesn’t want to follow tradition, and instead, he said he will change his last name to hers so they can still “match.”

Well, as soon as Alex’s mom, Lisa, and dad, Luke, found out that he’s changing his last name to hers, they started screaming at Alex.

Lisa got so overwhelmingly angry that her own mom and dad allowed her and Alex to stay with them for the final week of their winter break.

They both were home from college for winter break and were spending that time at Lisa and Luke’s house.

“Lisa and Luke say Alex is destroying and disowning his family, publicly humiliating them, and say I’m stripping him of his manhood,” she explained.

Lisa and Luke say women should submit to men, and this is flying in the face of their beliefs. Ever since she and Alex left Lisa and Luke’s house, Lisa has sent a barrage of awful texts to Alex.

Lisa has said Alex is awful and full of hate, and allowing her to “suffer” for changing his last name and not following a traditional marriage.

