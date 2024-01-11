Her Friend Asked Her To Be Her “Secret Maid Of Honor” So As To Not Upset Her Sister

This young woman has been close to her friend Morgan for quite a long time. They’re best friends, actually, and back in high school, Morgan dated a guy named Jack.

After graduation, Morgan and Jack still stayed together and kept on dating. Jack recently proposed to Morgan, and their wedding is set to happen in August of this year.

Before Morgan got engaged, she always said to her that she would like her to be her maid of honor.

“She straight out asked me to be because she “couldn’t imagine anyone else,” she explained. “Jack also heavily involved me in the planning of the proposal!”

“Fast forward to now: I have been helping plan everything for Morgan: bridesmaid proposals, bachelorette party, ceremony, catering, venues, reception, after party, honeymoon, and budgeting for all events.”

“I jokingly made the comment while I was showing her the new budget breakdown, “I guess since I’m your built-in MOH, we don’t have to worry about a MOH proposal in the budget.”

Morgan replied back that she did need to budget for a maid of honor proposal, as she’s apparently going to officially ask her sister Lindsey to be her maid of honor.

She was shocked to hear this information, especially since Morgan has said all along she wants her to have that role, not her sister.

Not to mention, she has been doing so much for Morgan with the wedding planning process and has been for close to a year.

