Her Friend Called Her Selfish For Flaunting Her Engagement Ring At Her Wedding

On Christmas Eve, this 24-year-old girl got proposed to, and she’s going to be taking engagement photos in a couple of weeks.

She’s planning on using the photos to officially announce her engagement on social media. Aside from that, she and her fiancé did tell their family and several of their best friends.

She and her fiancé were on vacation when the engagement happened, and they came home for a few days before they had to go to her friend’s wedding.

Her friend’s wedding happened to be the first time she saw a lot of people since coming home from her vacation, so nobody was aware of the ring on her finger until then.

Her friend who got married had no clue about her engagement, and most of the wedding guests were family members or friends of hers too.

Any time she went to talk to wedding guests, they couldn’t help but notice her ring and congratulate her.

One of her friends, in particular, literally made a tiny scene over her ring and excitedly told five or six more people about it.

These friends all circled around her to take a look at her engagement ring and offer up their well wishes.

“At this point, I felt pretty bad that the attention wasn’t on the bride, so once that group cleared, I took the ring off and placed it in my clutch for the rest of the night,” she explained.

