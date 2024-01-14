Her Friend Decided To Use Goldfish As Wedding Favors, But No Guests Wanted Them, And She Got Stuck With All The Fish Afterward

A few years ago, this woman was the maid of honor for her now-former best friend’s wedding. For the most part, the wedding planning was pretty relaxed, and her friend’s wedding wasn’t going to be too extravagant. Conveniently, the reception hall her friend chose had pre-packaged deals.

“They covered invitations, catering, cake, tables/chairs, decorations. The time came to choose centerpieces for the tables,” she said.

“The venue offered a variety of glass containers the bride could fill with whatever she wanted. Tall cylindrical vases, decorative platters, bowls, and globes. Which shape she chose would depend upon what the bride chose to display in it.”

Her friend could have chosen to fill containers with peddles, candles, or flowers. But she decided to go in a completely different direction. For years, her friend was sometimes a vegan or vegetarian and was passionate about animal welfare.

Her friend loved fish. So, her friend decided that it would be a fantastic idea to put a pair of goldish into glass globe centerpieces at each of the 40 tables. She chose to put two fish in each one to symbolize a couple.

Understandably, she was concerned about this, so she brought up her uncertainties with her friend. She asked her friend what would be done with the fish after the wedding, and her friend said that guests could feel free to take goldfish home with them as “wedding favors” or “keepsakes.”

She argued back that there was no guarantee that all of the guests would be thrilled about bringing a pet home after attending a wedding when they hadn’t known ahead of time that this was a possibility.

Obviously, most people like to decide for themselves when and if they will be welcoming pets into their families.

Her friend pointed out that since there are only two fish at each table, not all of the guests would have to take one.

