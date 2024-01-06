Her Friend Says She Ruined Her Wedding After Bringing Her Ex-Boyfriend As A Plus-One

This young woman became close with her friend Amy back when they were just teens. Although they attended separate high schools and lived in different towns, they spent every weekend over the summer together.

When Amy was that young, she was super high-maintenance and dated a ton of guys. Amy would jump into a relationship, only to have it fizzle out after a couple of months. Then, a week after her breakup, she would find a new guy to interest her.

As for her, she went on some dates, but not at the volume that Amy did. She says she was attractive, but she was a girl-next-door kind of girl.

Amy did end up dating one of her best friends from high school named Tommy, but they were over and done with after only two months. Their breakup went well, though, and they decided to stay friends after that.

Then, when it came time for college, she and Amy stopped being as close as they used to be. So, you can imagine her surprise when Amy sent her an invitation to her wedding.

“I was happy for her and flattered to be invited,” she explained. “The invitation had a plus-one. I wasn’t dating anyone at the time and suspected I wouldn’t know anyone other than her parents and Lisa, so I asked Tommy, who I was still friends with, to be my date.”

“He vaguely remembered her but was happy for her and sincerely looking forward to attending. I sent off my RSVP with his name as my guest.”

The day of Amy’s wedding arrived, and she and Tommy were mingling at the reception when they decided to say hello to Amy.

They congratulated Amy and her brand-new husband, but Amy shot them an icy look and gave them both incredibly awkward hugs before dismissing them.

