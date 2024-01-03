Her Friend Sent Her A Bill After Bringing A Casserole To A Potluck Gathering She Hosted, So Now She Wants To End Their Friendship

This 27-year-old woman and her husband planned to host a Christmas white elephant gift exchange over the holidays.

They invited her two younger siblings, who are 17 and 20, as well as two of her and her husband’s friends named Noah and Mia.

For the gathering, she was planning to cook dinner for their guests, and she purchased some drinks and chips and all the ingredients required for the meal she would make.

“Mia said in a group text that she would make her ‘famous dish,’ a casserole. I responded that she could if she wanted but didn’t have to,” she said.

She let Mia know that she already purchased everything she needed to make dinner for everyone, and she and Mia decided that they’d both make dishes so that there were more options for the guests.

The party ended up being a success. Everyone had a blast and loved the main meals she and Mia prepared.

“Two days later, I heard from my siblings that Mia was now asking everyone for money to pay for her casserole dish, which we were all confused by since she offered and never mentioned us having to pay toward it,” she explained.

If she had known ahead of time that Mia was going to expect everyone at the party to pay for eating her casserole, she would have rejected Mia’s offer to bring the casserole in the first place.

She would have rather just made her meal because she obviously didn’t bill anyone who attended the party for eating her food. In her view, Mia asking the party guests for payment was absolutely outrageous.

