Her Friend’s Brother Pushed Her Young Daughter’s Face Into A Cake At A Birthday Party And Made Her Cry, So She Got Revenge By Slamming A Piece Of Cake All Over His Face

This 25-year-old woman and her daughter, who is 3 years old, were recently invited to a birthday party for one of her friend’s daughters.

Her friend’s younger brother, who is 21, also happened to be there, and apparently, he kept trying to shove the birthday girl’s face in the cake!

“We all were telling him no, and he thought it was funny and put some of her face in it anyways,” she recalled.

Anyway, after that, her daughter got in line and began patiently yet excitedly waiting to get a slice of cake. That was when her friend’s younger brother approached her daughter.

Apparently, the cake had some icing flowers on it. So, her friend’s brother walked up to her daughter, who he’d never met before, and told her daughter to “smell the flowers.”

At that point, she looked over and watched as the guy actually slammed her daughter’s face into the cake! Her daughter also burst into tears, and there was cake jammed up her poor daughter’s nose.

“My daughter was saying her nose hurt, and he was just laughing the whole time and did not apologize,” she revealed.

“My daughter was upset and inconsolable, and she just kept saying, ‘He’s laughing at me.'”

This made her absolutely enraged, too, and she couldn’t help but get revenge on her friend’s brother.

