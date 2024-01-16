Her Friend’s Wedding Got Called Off After The Groom Caught The Bride Sleeping With His Uncle Before Walking Down The Aisle

On Sunday, this woman’s 29-year-old friend Dana was supposed to have gotten married to her 32-year-old fiancé, Josh, but the wedding got called off.

She and Dana go to the same college together, and Dana asked her to be in the bridal party, along with some of their other college friends.

From the beginning, Dana’s wedding was a dumpster fire for many, many reasons. The first reason things got messy was because Dana wouldn’t invite one of their best mutual female friends to the wedding, citing she knew they were in a romantic relationship.

She is not having a romantic relationship with their female friend at all, and she was shocked Dana would even say that.

Moving on, when it came time to go to the dress fitting, Dana said all of the bridesmaids needed to come up with $2,000 each for their dresses since it had to be a particular style.

She can afford to drop $2,000 on a bridesmaid dress, but a lot of the other bridesmaids don’t have that kind of money to blow.

Then, for the guest list, Dana wouldn’t allow Josh to invite any of his female friends. Josh was only allowed to invite women he’s related to.

Next, Dana accused one of the bridesmaids, who doesn’t drink for personal reasons, of being pregnant…right in front of this girl’s own parents.

This girl nearly got kicked out of her house, as her parents believed Dana’s ridiculous lie she made up about the pregnancy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.