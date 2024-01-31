Her Guy Friend Drunkenly Said That Her Dating Standards Were Too High For A Larger Woman, And Now She’s Rethinking Everything

Have you ever been told that your standards are too high regarding dating?

One woman was shaken after her friend drunkenly told her that her dating standards were too high for a large woman.

She’s 29-years-old and is on the heavier side. However, she doesn’t let her weight affect her perception of herself and likes how she looks. Despite her self-confidence, she’s had trouble when it comes to dating.

“I do acknowledge that a lot of men treat fat women worse than they would treat more conventionally attractive women, but I am still hopeful I’d be able to find my person without any major changes to my appearance,” she explained.

“I haven’t had the best luck with dating. [I’ve] never had issues finding dates, but they typically were not good quality people.”

Her mission is to find someone who loves her for who she is, no matter what she looks like. The last few dates she’s gone on haven’t gone great, mostly because the guys weren’t a right match. While they were never insulting, they simply wanted different things in life.

A few days ago, she was at a bar with some of her close friends and began discussing her dating experiences. She then explained what she was looking for: a guy who’s funny, nice, doesn’t want kids, doesn’t cheat, makes a decent amount of money, and loves animals.

Some of her friends, including her longtime 28-year-old friend Dylan, started laughing at her, telling her she had a long list of demands. Her friend group was divided, with other friends believing her list was the “bare minimum” regarding expectations.

After she and her friend group went back and forth on the subject for a while, Dylan, who had too much to drink, told her he had to be honest. He then said that the kind of guy she’s looking for is often looking for “hotter” women.

