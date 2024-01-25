Her Husband Didn’t Believe In Her Business Idea, But Now That She’s Made A Ton Of Money, He Wants To Get Involved, And She Isn’t Interested

This 30-year-old woman experienced a difficult pregnancy and was bedridden through a lot of it. At the time, she didn’t earn an income and hoped to start making money, so she started a re-sale business last January.

Initially, her husband was unsupportive of her business venture, shaming her for “wasting her time and money” and even calling her idea a “pipe dream.”

Unfortunately, they often got into arguments over the topic. But she didn’t let her husband’s negativity sway her, and she felt confident in her capabilities. In her mind, an unsuccessful business was a possibility she didn’t allow room for.

She has three children from her previous marriage, and she and her husband have a 4-month-old baby.

Her three older kids have been helping her with her business, but her husband never supported or encouraged her.

“We have separate bank accounts, and all of my product is kept in an indoor storage unit, so my husband has never seen my product or known how much money I’ve brought in,” she said.

“I’ve been paying my portion of the bills and not giving any hints on what I’ve been doing. I honestly (as childish as it may be) wanted to wait until I had a bucketload of profit and then show him.”

In her vision, after showing off how much she made through her business, her husband would finally walk back his previous statements, feeling guilty that he argued with her or doubted her.

Thus far, her profit from the business is $34,000, and she lost about $5,000 in product. Since she began her business on only $500, she’s thrilled with how far she’s come.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.