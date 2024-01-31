Her Husband Flooded Her Beloved Terrarium And Ruined It, So She Canceled Their Anniversary Trip

Pretty recently, this 29-year-old woman made a trip to the other side of the country so she could consider taking an amazing job offer.

She took two days touring the company headquarters while thinking about whether this could be a great fit for her, as she spent years self-employed.

When she was done with that, she went to spend time with her 32-year-old sister, who lives close to that company.

She was thrilled to get to visit with her sister and her sister’s new baby. All in, she spent 8 days on that trip.

After she arrived back at her house, she was looking forward to getting to see her 33-year-old husband after being apart for longer than a week.

It also happened to be their anniversary, so she resolved to table the conversation about the job offer until after they went on a little getaway to celebrate.

She planned a luxury train ride, and they were supposed to leave for their vacation three days after she got back home.

But then, she noticed her husband tampered with her beloved terrarium and ruined it.

“I have a very large closed bioactive terrarium which I made with my mother 15 years ago,” she explained.

