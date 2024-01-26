Her Husband Forgot Her Birthday, But She’s Afraid That If She Confronts Him, He’ll Just Call Her Ungrateful And Throw His Financial Support In Her Face

This woman’s husband just completely forgot about her birthday, and it obviously left her feeling really upset. But she feels like he actually might’ve had a good reason for overlooking her special day.

Apparently, her husband works as a doctor, and his life has been both stressful and chaotic lately. Throughout this month, he has worked 12-hour shifts for 10 days in a row.

“And he comes home exhausted and not wanting to talk– which I understand– and he usually goes straight to sleep after eating or plays video games for a while,” she explained.

So, on the one hand, she doesn’t want to say anything because she wants to cut her husband some slack. On the other hand, though, the fact that he entirely forgot about her birthday has left her heartbroken.

She admitted how she always used to love celebrating her birthday. However, her husband was never a huge “birthday person,” which is why he typically never even puts together a celebration for her– despite knowing how important it is to her.

“I’ve told him how I want to feel special on my birthday, and he just says he doesn’t know how,” she detailed.

“And I’ve given him ideas in the past, but he never follows through.”

That’s why she’s leaning toward confronting him about the failed birthday, but she also doesn’t want to seem ungrateful. Apparently, he technically supports her financially right now, even though they don’t have any children yet.

But, in her defense, the only reason she doesn’t have a job is because her husband’s a traveling doctor– meaning that they never stay in one place long enough for her to hold down a steady position.

