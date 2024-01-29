Her Husband Got Fired For Sending Steamy Messages To An Intern On His Company’s Slack

A week ago, this 36-year-old woman’s 29-year-old husband told her he had something important to talk to her about.

When she sat down with her husband to discuss the matter, he revealed to her that he had been fired from his job as a sales director.

The reason why her husband was fired is because he was sending steamy messages to the 20-year-old female intern at his company on the company’s Slack channel.

“He said they never were together physically, but I can’t confirm that because I don’t have access to read their messages,” she explained.

Her husband maintained he only sent this female intern photos of him without a shirt on, but that was as far as things got.

Again, it’s not like she can take her husband’s word for this, and there is no evidence to support what he’s telling her, as she does not have access to his company’s Slack channel.

It’s pretty wild that her husband would carry out, at the minimum, an emotional affair in such a public setting, but that’s her life right now.

What adds to how upsetting this all is is the fact that her husband has always been close friends with this intern’s dad.

She has no idea what she should do, and she’s struggling with whether she should remain in her marriage or walk away from her husband.

