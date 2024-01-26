Her Husband Is Jealous That Hot Younger Guys Are Throwing Themselves At Her Now That They Have An Open Marriage

This 35-year-old woman’s 40-year-old husband recently told her that because she’s not meeting his wants or needs, he has to have an open marriage, and she agreed to this.

Mainly, this all stemmed from them not being on quite the same page when it comes to their love life.

Her husband is quite adventurous, while she is really not. She’s fine with being physical once a week or so, but her husband expects the timeline to be whenever he feels like it.

She likes emotional affection and sensitivity, which also doesn’t align with her husband’s preferences.

She is also aware that even though she is still exceptionally attracted to her husband, he’s no longer that attracted to her.

“He told me he needed his needs met, and I couldn’t fulfill them,” she explained. “We opened up the relationship.”

Her husband was interested in sleeping with other women, and he told her she should “go find affection somewhere else.”

She tried out a couple of dating apps but found the men she met there only wanted to hook up. She was looking for real affection and romance or just guys to be friends with.

She realized guys her own age were only interested in flings or women far younger than her, but weirdly enough, younger guys were more into the affection part of a relationship.

