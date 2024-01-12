Her Husband Isn’t As Good Of A Dad As Her Own Dad, And She Feels Like A Failure

For close to a decade now, this 33-year-old woman has been married to her 38-year-old husband, and they have two kids together.

She is the primary caregiver for their kids, and she does have a part-time job. As for her husband, he’s the breadwinner and works a ton.

“He’s in a high position and extremely busy, but because of his job, we can afford many luxuries,” she explained.

Looking back on her life, she realizes now that both of her own parents were such a gift. She tries her hardest to be the kind of mom her mom always was to her.

Sadly, she knows she was bratty to her mom and dad when she was little, even though they were nothing but wonderful to her.

Since she and her husband have become parents themselves, she’s become extremely worried about how much her husband works.

He is focused on his career six days a week, and she has noticed that this has caused their children to not really want to be around him.

This hurts her soul, and she knows her husband is working hard to provide for them, though she feels it’s at the expense of their children.

Her parents worked a ton, but they managed to be incredibly involved in her life. Thinking about how her dad specifically was with her has made it glaringly obvious that her own husband isn’t as good of a dad as hers.

