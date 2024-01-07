Her Husband Messaged His Old High School Crush Saying He Always Dreamed Of Getting To Date Her

Over the holiday season, this 35-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband took their children on vacation.

Interestingly enough, they just so happened to pick the same vacation spot as one of her daughter’s friends from her school, and they ran into this little girl and her family.

She does know the mom of her daughter’s friend, as their kids have gone to one another’s birthday parties.

But she did not know that her husband actually went to high school with the mom of her daughter’s friend.

While on their vacation, they chit-chatted briefly with the family of her daughter’s friend and went their separate ways.

That night after she went to bed, her husband took it upon himself to send a message to the mom of her daughter’s friend on social media.

“He told her he had a massive crush on her in high school and always dreamed of dating her,” she explained.

“She replied and just said something simple like it was nice to see your family today, and she didn’t directly address what he said to her.”

“This mom is married and is expecting their 4th child any day now. I feel it is highly inappropriate to message this to another woman, especially when both are married. I’m angry at him. And I feel embarrassed.”

